She was a very special lady that brought joy to many hearts. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Miller. She grew up in Asbury.

She was preceded in death by: father, Charles Miller; mother, Hazel Miller; brother, Bill Miller; brother, Archie Miller; niece, Hazel Miller; nephew, Michael Miller and nephew, David Miller.

Elizabeth is survived by; her husband, Scotty Casey, sister, Kathy Miller; brother, Clyde Miller; brother, Steve Miller; sister, Juanita Miller; daughter, Harriet Miller; daughter, Ramona Hopson (married to O’Neil Cornett); daughter, Cassandra Stout; daughter, Carlena Hopson; son, Timothy Hopson, Sr.; son, Charlie Hopson; daughter, Angela Hess; granddaughters, Heather Hopson, Gail Garland, Amber Dodson, Rachel Grindstaff, Melanie Benson, Kimberly Hopson, Makayla Vaughn, Jalynae Hopson and Heather Humphreys; grandsons, Derek Hopson, Timothy Hopson, Jr., Josh Hopson, Charles Hopson, Emanuel Fillers, Malcolm Hopson, Xavier Hopson and eighteen great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family of Elizabeth Miller will receive friends on Friday, August 4, 2017, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A procession is to leave at 2:30pm for Washington County Memory Gardens for a graveside service at 3:00 pm.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Miller family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Miller family. (423) 282-1521