Mrs. Lena L. Wilson

Mrs. Wilson was born in Carter County, daughter of the late Guy Burl Arthur Sr. and Mabel Lee Scalf Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Arthur and brothers Guy B. Arthur JR and Isaac D. Arthur.

Mrs. Wilson worked many years as an optical technician at Sears and enjoyed her job very much.

She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Paul E. Wilson Jr., a daughter and son-in-law, Karen D. Wilson-Davis and husband Aaron; grandchildren, Danielle Morrow and Samantha Davis; brother Frank W. Arthur, two sisters Mildred L. Arthur and Nancy J. Arthur; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all specially loved.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 3, 2017, 6:00PM, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM prior to the service.

Interment services will follow at Scalf Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Wilson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821