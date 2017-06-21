Tommy Lee Brown Davis

She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and daughter of the late James and Georgia Kirk Brown. Mrs. Davis retired from Industrial Garment w here she worked as a seamstress for thirty years. She was a member of Unicoi United Methodist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Davis, Jr. in 2012 and her brother, Bobby Brown.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons: Ronald Davis and his wife, Zula, Maryville, Bobby Davis and wife, Tressa, Unicoi; two grandchildren: Brent Davis and wife, Tosha, Elizabethton, Tracy Luttrell and husband, Andy, Maryville; two great grandchildren: Bryce and Owen Luttrell; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 A. M. on Friday, June 23, 2017 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 11:15 A. M. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Davis to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

