Joe was a native of Trimble, TN. He was a son of the late Leonard and Thelma Baker.

Joe served in the US Marine Corps from 1969 to 1975. He was stationed in Vietnam.

He attended Dyersburg State Community College and ETSU, graduating with his Bachelors degree at the age of 62.

He enjoyed hiking, gardening, mowing, and he was an accomplished bonsai artist. He loved and respected all life- human, plant, and animal.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane, and two brothers, Bobby and Widdis.

Survivors include his daughter, Katie Baker and her husband William White; brother, Johnny Baker and his wife Katie; and sister-in-law, Maxine Baker and family. He is also survived by his former spouse, Janet Hicks, and the Myers Family: Marilyn; David, Obbie, and Michael; Lora and Terry; and Charles, April, Carl, and Anna.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, June 23, 2017 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City under the direction of Mr. Michael Richards. The Bristol VFW Post 6975 will accord military honors. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Friday for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Warrior Expeditions, 6621 Fairway View Tr., Roanoke, VA 24018 or warriorexpeditions.org/donate.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jamal Maatouk and Heather Justice.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Baker family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Baker family. (423) 282-1521