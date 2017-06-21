Lines E. Carr

A native of Piney Flats, he was a son of the late James William Matthew & Haley Jenkins Carr. He was retired after nine years from East Tennessee State University Custodial Department. He enjoyed time with family, friends, his goats, honey bees and old cars. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Mae Street and a brother: James Carr.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years: Helen Jarrett Carr. Four Children: Brian Carr, Piney Flats, James Carr & wife Jessica, Tulsa, Ok. David Carr & Wife: Barbara , Piney Flats, Steven Carr & wife Renee, Erwin, Tenn. One brother: Randall Carr, Piney Flats. 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Shaffer officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2017 in the Shell Cemetery, Piney Flats. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Saturday will be: Terry Puckett, Peyton Penix, Jimmy Jarrett, Donnie Hillard, Danny Reed and Lindsey Simonton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

