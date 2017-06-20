logo

no avatar

Louise Ann Muzuruk

Jun 20, 2017 at 4:24 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Louise Ann Muzuruk, 85, of Johnson City, TN passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Hillview Health Center.

Born April 20, 1932 in Chicora, PA, she had lived most of her life in Trumbull County, Ohio. Louise was an excellent seamstress and was employed as a bank teller and bookkeeper. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years: James R. Cherry, husband of 7 years: Richard Muzuruk; parents: Harry and Myrtle Sanderson; father-in-law: James W. Cherry; two brothers: Lester Sanderson, Carl Sanderson; three granddaughters: Kimberly Gossett, Annette Phillips, Angel Long-Whitt; and one great grandson: Leo Avery Phillips.

Survivors include three sons: Ronald Gossett (Dottie), Robert Cherry (Colleen), and James S. Cherry (Mary Jane); three daughters: Catherine Phillips (Loren-deceased), Cynthia Jones (Bruce), Shirley Cherry; two brothers: DeWayne Sanderson (Marilyn), Harry Sanderson (Rose); sister, Rose Zerbe (Joe-deceased); ex-husband: Louis Gossett, Jr; fourteen grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be conducted at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louise’s memory to Amedisys Hospice, by writing a check to “Amedisys Foundation” and mailing it to 1500 West Elk Avenue #202, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 North Main Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 is serving the Muzuruk family.