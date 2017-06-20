John Fredrick (Fred) Terry

Fred was a husband, father, mentor, friend, educator, farmer, inventor, and horse trainer. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Bulls Gap where he served on many boards and committees. He was a respected and beloved member of the Bulls Gap Community, where he lived his entire life. In 2016, he was honored by the Community with a celebration of Fred Terry Day, when he was officially made an Honorary Citizen of the Town of Bulls Gap. He was also named the Grand Marshall of the annual Bulls Gap Christmas Parade in 2013.

For over 30 years he dedicated himself to educating and mentoring the youth of his community. Mere words cannot convey the impact he had on the lives he touched. He received his B.S. in Agriculture from the University of Tennessee and his Master of Education from Union College. During his career as a teacher, he taught Agriculture, Mechanics, Welding, Physics, Chemistry, and Horsemanship. He influenced many lives during his career, teaching at McDonald High School, Bulls Gap High School, and Cherokee High School. Many of his students still sought his advice decades after he left the classroom. After his retirement, he continued to farm and invent farm tools which were sold under the EZ Fence Brand. Fred was also an avid trainer, breeder and showman of Tennessee Walking Horses, breeding and showing championship horses across the southeast.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janie Terry Drummond, his brother Charles R. Terry and nephew John Justin Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 59 years-- Phyllis Brewer Terry, daughter Susan Terry, son and daughter-in-law Steve and Suzanne Terry, beloved grandchildren Tanner Terry and Sydney Terry, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gary Brewer and Laura Brewer, sister-in-law Florence Terry, nieces Alexandra Brewer and Denise Terry, nephews Chuck Terry and Brack Terry and cherished friends Joan Starnes and Ruby Tieke.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22nd at the First Baptist Church of Bulls Gap with a Celebration of His Life to follow. The Reverend Richard Snowden will officiate.

Interment will be held at 11 o'clock a.m. Friday morning in Bethesda Cemetery in Morristown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church of Bulls Gap Baptist Church or Bethesda Cemetery.

Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.