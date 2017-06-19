Mr. John Daniel Overla

Mr. Overla was born in Eaton County, Michigan and son of the late Joseph & Clara Meyer Overla. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Blanche Reece and his second wife, Patricia Overla.

He was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War.

Survivors include brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Susan West, Jonesborough; Kenneth C. West & Katrina West, both of Bowling Green, FL; son, Andrew R. Kyte, Bradenton, FL; daughters, Suzanne Kyte-Campbell (Brandon), Greeneville, Nicole Kyte, Johnson City, Kathy Elliott (Chuck) Alma, MI; grandchildren, Rachel Kyte Presswood (William), Orlando, FL Sarah Kyte Derks, Johnson City, Isabelle Lowe, Greeneville, Scott Luckey (Dawn), Alma MI, Brandi Alspaugh (Adam) Cadillac, MI.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Raymond and Allen Stewart and Casey Gunzenheiser for their support and kindnesses.

Condolences may be sent to the Overla family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821