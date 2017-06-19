Joyce Christine Guinn Howard

She was a native of Elizabethton, TN and daughter of the late James F. and Esther Marie (Edwards) Guinn. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles Allen Howard, and brothers, Robert Guinn and Larry Guinn.

Joyce was a devout Christian and attended Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City. She was a homemaker and raised five children. She enjoyed painting and singing, and was a greeter and volunteered at the Senior Citizens Center in Johnson City.

Those left to cherish Joyce’s memory include her children: Christopher Howard (Lori), Nina Proffitt (Mark), Todd Howard, Randy Howard (Julie), and Charles Anthony Howard; grandchildren, Yvette Howard, Melissa Proffitt, Matthew Proffitt, and Cody Howard; siblings, Betty Clark, Patrick Guinn, Freida Henegar, Judy Revere, Lorraine Sizemore, Ronnie Guinn, Ricky Guinn, and Lisa Herman; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City. A graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 22, 2017 with Dr. Reggie Weems officiating. Those that would like to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Mountain States Foundation to 2335 Knob Creek Road, Suite 101, Johnson City, TN 37604, 423-302-3131, https://www.niswongerchildrens.org/.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Howard family.