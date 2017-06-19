Eula Mae Smith Johnson

April 29, while visiting for the winter with her son, Jim Johnson in Orlando. She was surrounded by her loving family and was able to give our dad the best Father’s Day gift ever.

She was a native of Sullivan County and a daughter of the late Oscar and Eva Galloway Smith. She worked at Holston Valley Community Hospital for many years, doing private duty. She was a past member of LPN Assoc., Order of Eastern Star Grandview Chapter #194, Gray Crewettes, Gray Community Chest Board, Gray Methodist Church and Martha and Mary’s Sunday School Class, and was a former Sunday School Teacher of the Ladies Class at Morrison Chapel Methodist Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was also co-owner of Gray Funeral Home, where she served as Asst. funeral director and secretary. That is what she loved doing the most, helping and serving others in the community.

She is preceded in death by our dad, her loving husband of 58 years, Wright S. Johnson; one grandson, Christopher Johnson; two brothers, Clyde Smith and Robert Smith; four sisters, Maude McQueen, Edna Haynes, Olene Brooks and Clara Marcum; several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include a very large, loving family, her children and their spouses, Brenda and Everette Umbarger of Marion, VA, Sonny and Judy Johnson of Gray, Beverly and Tom Horton of Kingsport, Molly and Steve Croley of Gray, Jim Johnson and Dennis Balenger of Orlando, FL, Tony and Julie Johnson of Gray; grandchildren, Jason and Tina Umbarger of Raleigh, NC, Seth and Courtney Umbarger of Marion, VA, Lisa and Joseph Smith of Nashville, Danielle Johnson Hall, Steven and Misha Croley, Ian “Boo” and April Croley, Zach Johnson, Tyler and Bailey Stanley, Traci Hayes; great grandchildren, Taylor, Isaiah, Peyton, Mason, Annie, Riley, Emmi, Hank, Addie, Corbin, Kandi, Krista, Tucker, Cortni; great-great grandchildren, George IV, Melody, Aubree; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and many friends.

Mom will be available for viewing from 12 noon until service time 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clint Andrews and Pastor Lloyd Jones officiating. Entombment will be Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 11:00 in the Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Clint Andrews and Dr. Gene Lasley officiating. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are J.W. Depew, Steve Britt, Roger Grizzle, Brian Mitchell and Darin Harrison.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Shriner’s Childrens Hospital, 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605 or Gray Community Chest, P.O. Box 8024, Gray, TN 37615.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to WC/JC EMS for bringing mom back home; Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the kindness to mom and the family during this time; and the many prayers and calls from friends and extended family. www.grayfuneralhome.net