Thomas C. Mills II

After a distinguished career with Mason-Dixon Tank Lines, he retired in 1985. Tom was also involved in several business ventures including Mills Enterprise, Amber's Antique Attic , Co-owner of Sonja's Boutique and Capital Driving School.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas C. Mills and Jesse Wolfe as well as his beloved wife, Donna L. Mills and sons, Cleveland and Michael.

He is survived by his sons, Brian K. Mills, his wife Kathy and son, Dallas of Orlando, FL; Patrick L. Mills , his wife Trish and daughter, Allison and son, Michael and Michael's son, Thomas Landon; Cleveland's daughter, Amber Fields, husband Robbie and daughter Waverly Mae of Johnson City, TN; Michael's daughter, Ren Wilson and husband David, and daughter Destiny of Mustang, OK.

He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Milam, her husband, William and daughter, Billie Faye Walker, her husband, David and son, Will all of Charleston, W. VA.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday June 17, 2017 at Shades of Grace, a United Methodist congregation, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660. The family will receive friends from 11am-noon. Reverend Will Shewey will officiate and music will be provided by Dale Jett and Hello Stranger.

