Terry M. Alford

Terry graduated from Louisiana University @ Monroe. He was a retired Lt. Col. in the US Army and the US Army Reserves, he was also in management at Sears for 28 years, an Adjunct Astronomy Professor teaching Astronomy Labs @ ETSU for 15 years and was a founding member of the Bays Mountain Astronomy Club. Terry enjoyed astronomy as well as building telescopes and other astronomy related devices.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his loving wife Cathy M. Alford; 2 sons Nathan Alford & wife Laurice and Jonathan Alford; 2 step-children Christy Childers & husband Matthew Childers, and Adam Morton. 2 sisters Sheila & husband Taylor Means, and Connie McMichaels; and 5 grandchildren Cody Alford, Jake Phillips, Avery Collins, Christopher Childers, and Lauren Childers.

The family will receive friends and family at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Sunday, June 11, 2017, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will follow beginning at 7:00 PM. Interment will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Monday, June 12, 2017, at 1:45 PM.

