Raymond “Ray” Deadrick

Ray was of the Baptist faith, a 1965 graduate of Lamar High School, and a member of the VFW post 9724. He was a loving dad and husband, a US Navy Vietnam Veteran, and a very honorable man. He was a journeyman welder and a craftsman in many trades. He enjoyed handyman work, landscaping, gardening, but most of all he loved helping other people.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a son Mark Deadrick, 2 brothers; Frank and Jimmy Deadrick, 1 sister Lena Mae McGee, and a special aunt Lena Campbell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Darlene Snyder Deadrick; 2 daughters, Kimberly Deadrick and husband Patrick, and Elizabeth Deadrick and husband Jessie; 3 sons Craig Deadrick, Steve Deadrick, and Timmy Deadrick and wife Marcianna; 5 sisters Evelyn LaPierce, Betty Jarrett, Jean McInturff, Shirley Ledford, and Helen Deadrick; 2 brothers Ernie Deadrick and Harry Deadrick; a very special sister in Law Barbara Deadrick; and Grandchildren Noah, Marrie, and Lilly McIntosh as well as 15 other grandchildren.

At Ray’s request, there will not be any funeral services.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Ray’s daughter Elizabeth, who honored her dad and faithfully helped care for him in every way in the many months that he needed her the most. They also would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of CLC and to the fellow veterans and drivers at the VAMC that helped comfort Ray and his wife Darlene.

