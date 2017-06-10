Mrs. Mary Moore Shearin

Mrs. Shearin was born in Washington County and daughter of the late John & Jennie Mae Harrison Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Daniel Shearin, brothers, Gary Moore and Ronald Moore, sisters, Bernice Jenkins, Juanita King, Betty Ferguson and Ella Mae Bolling.

She was a US Air Force Airman First Class Veteran serving from 1956-1965.

Survivors include her son, Carl V. Shearin (Kelly Beam) Telford; grandchildren, Ashley Shearin Lilly (Rocky), Jessica Crawford (Vance) and Austin Beam (Stacy); great-grandchildren, Rebecca Lilly, Rachel Lilly, Maverick Lilly, Jaden Crawford, Jaren Crawford and Avery Beam; brothers, John Carl Moore (Lucille) and Harold Stanley Moore (Lucy); sister, Edna Cash (Charles); brother-in-law, Hal Jenkins; and sister-in-law, Marge Moore.

Graveside services will be conducted 10:45 am Monday, June 12, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with full military honors. The family request friends meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at 10:15 am to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Shearin family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821