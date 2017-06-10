Mrs. Catherine Lynn Evans

Cathy was born in Englewood, Colorado and attended Gibbs High School in Knoxville, TN. She was the daughter of James Gilliland and the late Gladys Gilliland. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Gilliland.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Allen Evans; children, Elizabeth Dulaney and David Evans; son-in-law, Alex Dulaney; grandchildren, Ashlyn Dulaney, Brooklyn Dulaney, and Madelyn Dulaney; parents-in-law, Bill and Fern Evans; sisters, Debbie Blickensderfer and Brenda Murphey; brother, Michael Gilliland.

She was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church and was employed by Washington County Schools.

Memorial services will be held on June 20, 2017 at 6:00pm at Boone Trail Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the Evans family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821