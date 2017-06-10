Mr. Robert C. Jones

Mr. Jones was born in Richmond County, New York and son of the late Theodore & Gabrielle Tavernier Jones. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Rene'.

Mr. Jones was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean War. He retired as Assistant Airport Manager for the Port Authority in New York after 41 years of service. He loved gardening at his home.

Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Robin Jones, Jonesborough and Holly Lynn Lopez (Ozzie), New Jersey; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Brandon and Justin.

Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

