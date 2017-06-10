Linda Couch Harrell

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Floyd and J. R. Couch; two sisters: Vada Ruth Williams and Verda Jane Couch.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband of thirty-three years, Billy Jack Harrell; one daughter, Sally Chandler and husband, Gary Booher, Watauga; one brother, Ketron Couch, Erwin; one sister, Cathy Brawshaw, Piney Flats; brother-in-law, Bob Williams; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Arrowood, both of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews; her fur companion, Emma Rose.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Greg Wagner will officiate at the 7:00 P.M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be Kaye Brewer, Leroy Brooks and Terry Martin. Committal service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M. on Wednesday.

