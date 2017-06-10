logo

no avatar

June E. Pearman

• Today at 2:36 PM

JOHNSON CITY - June E. Pearman, 85, Johnson City, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Born June 21, 1931 in Johnson City to the late Luther & Pansy Thomas Edwards. She was retired from the Carter County School System after 22 years of service as a Secretary at Central Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Jack R. Pearman, a brother: Luther Edwards, Jr. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton. Her hobbies were her family, cooking, gardening & canning. She was loved by her many friends and students of Central Elementary.

Survivors include a daughter: Shari Pearman, Johnson City, and Two Sons: Rick Pearman and wife Dawn, Mars Hill, North Carolina and David Pearman and wife Katie, Johnson City. Seven Grandchildren: Jason Pearman & wife Teresa, Elsa Severijn, Joshua Pearman and Janie Richardson Hopkin and husband Scott, Tommy Tipton, Bradly Tipton and Tonya Escano. One Great Granddaughter: Hannah Escano. Her siblings: Arby Edwards and Wanda Davenport both of Georgia. Several nieces.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. 

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Pearman family.