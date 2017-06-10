June E. Pearman

Survivors include a daughter: Shari Pearman, Johnson City, and Two Sons: Rick Pearman and wife Dawn, Mars Hill, North Carolina and David Pearman and wife Katie, Johnson City. Seven Grandchildren: Jason Pearman & wife Teresa, Elsa Severijn, Joshua Pearman and Janie Richardson Hopkin and husband Scott, Tommy Tipton, Bradly Tipton and Tonya Escano. One Great Granddaughter: Hannah Escano. Her siblings: Arby Edwards and Wanda Davenport both of Georgia. Several nieces.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

