Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Eddie Sams and his wife Janie, Glen Sams and his wife Robin, all of Elizabethton; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Harry E. Sams will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Doug Hinshaw officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M. on Wednesday.

The family will receive friends in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Sams family. Office: (423) 543-5544.