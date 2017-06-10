logo

Aleta Jane Darnell

• Today at 3:24 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Aleta Jane Darnell, 57, Johnson City passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital after a brief illness. Born August 23, 1959 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, she had lived most of her life in Carter County. Aleta was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church. Aleta was preceded in death by her father, Paul Darnell, August 19, 2016, by a Sister: Cynthia Andes and a special friend: Ken Hatley, cousin Jeff Shupe.

Survivors include her Mother: Laura Suddath, Greeneville, Tenn. Two Sisters: Kelly Roberts & husband Tony, Greeneville, Tn. and Pamela Ensor and husband Alan, Johnson City. Her Maternal Grandmother: Seffie Dugger, Elizabethton. Her Companion of 36 years: Rick Hatley. Several nieces & nephews. An Aunt Virginia Shupe, her son Langley and family of Bristol, TN. An Uncle Early Darnell of North Carolina.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Robert Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be: Rick Hatley, Alan Ensor, Wesley Heath, Matt Simerly, Gabe Roberts and Tony Oaks. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. 

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Darnell family.