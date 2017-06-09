Florence Sophos Maskovyak

She was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Anna Mavrakis Sophos. Florence was born in Peabody, MA and resided in Cleveland, OH, then in Lawrenceburg, TN from 1956 - 2013, when she moved to Johnson City, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael G. Maskovyak, her son, Michael E. Maskovyak, and her two brothers, John and Anthony Sophos.

Those left to cherish Florence's memory include her daughter, Kathy Thomas and her husband Christopher "Buddy" Thomas, her grandchildren: Tiffany Hayden and her husband Heath, Amy Stubbs and her husband Brad, Matthew Maskovyak and his wife Kerry, Tommy Staggs and his wife Leslie, Anna Sutton and her husband Joseph, and Ryan Staggs; fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives and friends. The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services.

A Funeral Mass will be held in Cleveland, OH at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and burial will be held at St. Theodosius cemetery in Cleveland, OH, at a later date. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Lexington Place, Dominion Health Care, and the Waters of Johnson City for the loving care they provided to Florence during her stay.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to either St. Jude's 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to the charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Maskovyak family.