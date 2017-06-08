Russell L. Buck

Rusty was born November 9, 1961, in Johnson City, TN, where he graduated from Science Hill High School in 1981. He was a Reiki Master, amateur photographer, and lover of life. Rusty’s laughter, tall tales, and kind heart will be forever missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shelby Buck.

The past 17 years Rusty had resided in Kingsport with the loves of his life, his wife Karen and daughter Krysta Cross. Other survivors include stepson Cory Cross; father; his much loved siblings, Debbie Prayther, Nate Buck and wife Susan, Butch Buck and his nephew, Taylor Buck.

It was Rusty’s wishes to be cremated. A Celebration of Life, gathering of family and friends, will be held on Saturday, June 10th from 1-3:00 p.m. at The Laurels Picnic Area, Pavilion #1, Highway 361, Carter County, TN.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to a memorial fund set up in his name c/o Karen Buck.

