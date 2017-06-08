Ms. Tammy Renea “T.J.” Johnson

Ms. Johnson was born in Washington County and daughter of William Earl “Bill” & Mary Lee Henderson Johnson, Telford.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Ms. Johnson was an employee of Shellz in Jonesborough. She enjoyed working, riding horses and painting.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William “B.J.” Johnson, Jr., grandparents, Henry & Etta Johnson and Lige & Carlee Jordon Henderson.

In addition to her parent’s survivors include special friend, Don Archer, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Mullins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hope Church of the Brethren Building Fund 352 New Hope Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821