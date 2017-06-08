Mrs. Barbara Fox Jenkins

Mrs. Jenkins was born in Limestone and daughter of the late R.T. & Gladys Henley Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles William “Bill” Jenkins, a grandson, Kevin Todd Harris, and two sisters, Evelyn Broyles and Mildred Broyles.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesborough. She retired after 29 years of service from J.C. Penney Company where she worked as a purchasing agent. She was a devoted Christian who taught Sunday School and played the piano for many years. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra & Gary Harris of Limestone and Pam & Benny Van Huss of Jonesborough; four grandchildren, Allison Harris Tomko and husband John, Stacey Van Huss Whitaker and husband Chad, Brad Van Huss and wife Melissa, and Doug Harris; three great-grandsons, Christopher Tomko, Joshua Tomko, and Brady Van Huss; one brother, Kenneth Fox and wife Jewell; sisters, Lorene Anderson, Virginia Caudle, Freida Jones, and Joyce Guinn and husband Curtis; one special sister-in-law, Maxine Roberson and husband Dill, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. James Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Salem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brad Van Huss, Doug Harris, John Tomko, Chad Whitaker, Christopher Tomko, Joshua Tomko, John Anderson, and Scott Fox.

Condolences may be sent to the Jenkins family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821