Mrs. Betty M. Dugger

• Jun 7, 2017 at 3:13 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Betty M. Dugger, age 74, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mrs. Dugger was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Fred H. & Eva Hawkins Rankins. She was also preceded in death three brothers and one sister.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, David Dugger, Johnson City; daughter, Susan Edwards, Johnson City; son, Tommy Dugger, Jonesborough; daughter-in-law, Sandra “Sam” Crawford; two grandsons, Kevin Edwards and Brandon Edwards; step-granddaughter, Krissy Cutshall; and step great-grandson, Cody Hensley; and one brother.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, June 9, 2017 at Highland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Edwards, Brandon Edwards, Cody Hensley and Michael Garland.

Condolences may be sent to the Dugger family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.  

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821