Mrs. Betty M. Dugger

Mrs. Dugger was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Fred H. & Eva Hawkins Rankins. She was also preceded in death three brothers and one sister.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, David Dugger, Johnson City; daughter, Susan Edwards, Johnson City; son, Tommy Dugger, Jonesborough; daughter-in-law, Sandra “Sam” Crawford; two grandsons, Kevin Edwards and Brandon Edwards; step-granddaughter, Krissy Cutshall; and step great-grandson, Cody Hensley; and one brother.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, June 9, 2017 at Highland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Edwards, Brandon Edwards, Cody Hensley and Michael Garland.

