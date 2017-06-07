Mr. Charles Lee “Tinker” Stanley

Mr. Stanley was a life-long resident of Washington County and son of the late James “Jim” & Dorothy Kelly Stanley. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dogs “JoJo” and “Bullett”.

He was of the Christian faith.

Mr. Stanley was owner & operator of Stanley’s Garage and worked for Mountain Empire Oil Co./Roadrunner Markets for 40 years. He enjoyed “tinkering” with motors and cars and loved drag racing and dirt track racing. He spent most of his spare time working in his garage.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 38 years, Bonnie Ball Stanley, Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Linda Ball Lett (Darrell); brother-in-law, Dale Ball (Phyllis); nieces, Amanda Hope (Chad), Dotty Ball and Dolly Ball Maupin (Tim); nephew, Blake Lett; great nieces, Darcy Maupin, Riley & Avery Hope; several aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends, Gary Allen, Bob Willett, Donna Cox, Brenda & Arthur Buck and Jack & Bonita Campbell.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Caris Healthcare, nurses, Ginger, Amy, Justin and Michael, Dana Allen & Staff, and Doc & Staff at Value Pharmacy.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Bryant Collins and Pastor Michael Blair officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 3:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2017 at Eden Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Broyles, Ralph Fellers, Randy Quinn, Lewis Miller, Gary Allen, Jack Campbell and Mark Hamby. Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur Buck, Mike Persinger, Dave Archer, Lee Archer, Darrell Lett and Bob Willett.

Condolences may be sent to the Stanley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821