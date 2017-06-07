Bobby J. Smallman

He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Johnny Smallman and Dorothy Price Griffith. He had worked for Mor-Flo Industries and Daniels Construction. Bobby enjoyed fishing, camping, yard work, gardening and NASCAR. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Jenkins and two brothers, Gary and Steve Smallman.

Survivors include a sister, Edith Foster of Johnson City; a brother, Freddie Smallman of Bluff City; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; a special friend, Fug Arnett of Johnson City;

Funeral services for Mr.. Smallman will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, June 9, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 10, 2017 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of 5300 Unit of Johnson City Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.

Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245