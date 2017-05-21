Oakie Benfield Brumit

She was at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Luke Brumit, her parents Joshua and Mary Benfield, and her siblings Rosevelt, Etta, Lily, Lester, and John.

Oakie was blessed with 100 years and made the most of every minute. She saw the world with her husband Luke during his service in World War II while raising two young daughters. She also established a happy life in Elizabethton raising their family, as a member of the First Baptist Church of Elizabethton and being a life-long supporter of the Elizabethton Cyclones, even serving as grand marshal of the Elizabethton Homecoming parade. She was always a fixture at her grandchildren’s events and was also able to see her great grandchildren play for the Junior Cyclones. When she had time away from the family’s sporting events, she even competed herself in local bowling leagues into her 80s.

Oakie’s passion in life was always on caring for her family. She was an inspiration to her daughters who grew up to be respected educators. To her grandchildren she was the after school program, summer camp, stuffed animal doctor and number one fan. And she always made others around her feel like family as well. Kids in the Golf Course Acres neighborhood could always count of Nana for a kind word and a smile. And she was always there to lend support during the annual ‘Lights your lights for Jesus’ around the streets of her neighborhood. And if you were extremely lucky, you stopped by to see her when she was cooking, her favorite thing to do for friends and family alike.

Oakie’s spirit will continue to live on in the friends and family that loved her. She is survived by her daughters Becky (Jim) Magill and Joyce (Pat) Sweeney; three grandchildren Patrick (Emily) Sweeney, Rebecca (Darren) Grizzle and Mary (Tommy) Tipton. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Molly, Cooper, Adelle, Caleb, Libby, Hunter, and Madison. Special friends include Karen Miller, Jeanne Holsclaw, and Mary Lewis.

A graveside service for Mrs. Brumit will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. David Hale, officiating. The family will provide the eulogy. Active pallbearers will be Pat Sweeney, Jim Magill, Darren Grizzle, Hunter Grizzle, Glen McQueen, Gary White, and Eric Morganstern. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 1:15 pm on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Famoyin, Kay, and the staff at Quality of Life.

