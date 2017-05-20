Rev. William R. “Bill” Gourley

Rev. Gourley was born in Greene County and son of the late Alfred R. & Maggie Mae Austin Gourley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joye R. Aiken Gourley, son, Doug Gourley, seven sisters and two brothers.

He was Pastor of New Hope Church of the Brethren for 36 years. He retired from Magnavox and was a funeral assistant at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Survivors include two sons, Dan Gourley (Jan) Myrtle Beach, SC and David Gourley, Greeneville; grandchildren, Candace Cole (Billy) Greeneville, Shontel' Dobner, Limestone and Coleman Gourley, (Abby) Greeneville; great grandchildren, David Austin Cole, Nathaniel Gourley, Samuel Gourley, Kobe Dobner and Braley Rae Dobner.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice of Elizabethton, especially Cory Garland, RN and Dawn Story, for their wonderful loving care given to our father.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, May 22, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Providence Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society NE Office 871 N. Weisgarber Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909.

Condolences may be sent to the Gourley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821