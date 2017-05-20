Mrs. Edna Earle Crowe Lusk, 105, formerly of Elizabethton, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Elizabethton, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jesse B. and Bonnie R. Crowe. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School, attended Watauga Academy and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton and very active in teaching, bible school storytelling and women’s circles.

As a child Mrs. Lusk was a specialist in elocution, painting and dancing. As an adult she loved to crochet, knit, craft, paint, sing, cook, bake and travel. She had a great love and kindness for people and never met a stranger. During WWII Edna was a stenographer/secretary in the German language at Bemberg North American Rayon Corporation in Elizabethton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ralph C. Lusk, and her sister, Dorothy C. Wheeler. Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Phyllis Pierce and husband, Jim, of Johnson City; a granddaughter, Natasha Gilleland and husband, Tim, of Mandeville, LA; a special niece, Rebecca Martin and nephew, Albert Wheeler, both of West Palm Beach, FL.

A private graveside and interment was held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. A memorial service for Mrs. Lusk will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Elizabethton, with Rev. Todd Hallman officiating.

