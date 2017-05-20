Mr. Isaac Austin Nease. Jr.

Mr. Nease was born in Washington County, Tennessee, son of the late Isaac Austin Nease, Sr. and Pearl Frances Nease.

Mr. Nease was a Vietnam Veteran in the 82nd Airborne. He was a professional truck driver.

Mr. Nease was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Nease; sons, Jimmy Nease and wife Angela, Ronnie Nease and wife LeaAnn, and Michael Nease; daughter, Dusti Byrd and husband Jason; grandchildren, Jesse Nease, Savannah Nease, Dylan Nease, and Skylar Paul; sister, Glenna Hartman; brothers, Bobby Nease and wife Mimi, and Harold Nease and wife Clara, and several nephews.

Graveside services for Mr. Nease will be held Monday, May 22, 2017, 10:45 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor John Moore officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to be at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home by 10:15.

Condolences may be sent to the Nease family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821