Mr. Isaac Austin Nease. Jr.

• Updated May 20, 2017 at 11:14 AM

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Isaac Austin Nease. Jr. Jonesborough, age 65, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Nease was born in Washington County, Tennessee, son of the late Isaac Austin Nease, Sr. and Pearl Frances Nease.

Mr. Nease was a Vietnam Veteran in the 82nd Airborne. He was a professional truck driver.

Mr. Nease was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jo Nease; sons, Jimmy Nease and wife Angela, Ronnie Nease and wife LeaAnn, and Michael Nease; daughter, Dusti Byrd and husband Jason; grandchildren, Jesse Nease, Savannah Nease, Dylan Nease, and Skylar Paul; sister, Glenna Hartman; brothers, Bobby Nease and wife Mimi, and Harold Nease and wife Clara, and several nephews.

Graveside services for Mr. Nease will be held Monday, May 22, 2017, 10:45 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor John Moore officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to be at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home by 10:15.

Condolences may be sent to the Nease family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821