Lester H. Wilson

A native of Carter County he was the son of the late Arthur M. Wilson and Lottie (Lewis) Wilson. Les was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City where he was a greeter. Les proudly served our country in the United States Navy, later working for American General where he retired after many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing with his son, Mike, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Les is preceded in death by an infant son, James McArthur Wilson; brother, Millard Wilson; and special friend and golfing buddy, Charlie Miller.

Those left to cherish Les’ memory include: his wife of 67 years, Norma Wilson; children Michael Douglas Wilson of the home and Donna Wilson Polly, and her husband, Michael Polly of Johnson City; his only granddaughter who carries his namesake, Lessa LeeAnne Wilson; sister, Evelyn Sargent; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

The family will gather to greet friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services. A committal and interment service will follow at the Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jonesborough with Dr. Reggie Weems officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Arrangements for the Wilson family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples St Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171.