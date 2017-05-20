He was a native of Bluff City, son of the late Robert Dan and Bertha Perry Nelson.

Ed was a retired launderer in the clothes cleaning business.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1831.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tony Nelson; all his four brothers and five sisters also preceded him.

Survivors include: his daughter, Lisa Miller (Rick Jones) of Johnson City; a son and fiancé’, Keith Nelson and Gloria Stringfellow of Johnson City; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 1:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm in the Oak Chapel at Morris-Baker Funeral Home under the direction of Rev. Mike Richards. A committal service will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens at approximately 3:15pm. Active pallbearers will be: Keith Nelson, Johnny, Ricky Jones, Zachary and Ryan Miller.

