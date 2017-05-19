William Kenneth “K.B.” Browning

Kenneth was born in Maxie, VA and son of the late Frank Browning & Beatrice Young Browning Lane. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Trina Jo Hull and a brother, Danny Browning.

He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a Mechanic for Champion (Sherwood) Chevrolet for 47 years.

He enjoyed restoring old cars, hunting, fishing, farming and riding on his tractor.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Smith Browning, Jonesborough; daughter, Teresa Browning; son, William “Bill” Epling (Robin), Knoxville; two sisters, Diana Davenport and Thelma Hutchins (Gary); one brother, John F. Browning (Ruby) all of Kingsport; two granddaughters, Brittany Mooney (Anthony) and Haley Hull; three grandsons, Dustyn Hull, Logan Epling and Michael Honeycutt; three great-grandchildren; special great-nephew, Dalton “Fuzzy” Browning; special aunt, Mary Browning; and special uncle, Allen Young; several nephews, nieces and cousins; and special dog, “Misty”.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, with Pastor David Reece officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City.

Pallbearers will be Dustyn Hull, Frank Hutchins, Gary Hutchins, Dylan Hutchins, Danny Browning, John F. Browning III, Brick Johnson and Ben Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Davenport, Charlie McDavid, William James McDavid, Wallace Hilton, David Harrison and Jimmy Lynn Jones.

