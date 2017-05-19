Max Brownlow Yarbor

He was a lifelong farmer and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

Mr. Yarbor was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, who never met a stranger. He was loved by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Millie Yarbor; four children: Ronnie Yarbor and his wife, Sharon, Rita Brown, Tina Yarbor, and Lisa Burgner; four grandchildren: Eddie McLemore, Amber Curtis, Kevin Yarbor, and Max Burgner; two great-grandchildren: Corey Curtis and Katharina Curtis; two step-grandchildren: Matthew Miller and Tim McLemore; step-great-great-grandchildren: Ayedyen and Braydyen Miller; two sisters: Betty Shelton and Marjorie Ricker; one brother: Eugene Yarbor; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson: Sharon Yarbor; parents: Albert Lee and Usla Yarbor; brothers: John, Dan, Henry, Herbert, and Cecil Yarbor; four sisters: Ella Devotie, Rachel Murray, Mary Yarbor, and Nellie Bullman.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Craig Ponder will officiate. Interment will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Max Burgner, Eddie McLemore, Joey Curtis, Johnny West, Steve Burgner, and Tony Denton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Yarbor, Howard Gillis, C.L. White, Bill Morrow, and E.G. Morrow.

The family would like to express their appreciation to entire staff of Four Oaks Health Care Center for their care and attention.