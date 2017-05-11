Peggy Jean Humphreys, age 79, died peacefully on May 9, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center, after a brief illness. Peggy was born July 16, 1937 in Unicoi, TN to the late Dave and Eva Little.

Peggy graduated from Lamar High School in 1956. After high school, she was a pioneer for women and joined the Marines. She went through boot camp at Parris Island, SC and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA for her enlistment and received an honorable discharge for her service.

On June 16, 1961, she married the love of her life, Charles L. Humphreys, and they were married until his death on May 14, 2010. She retired as quality inspector from Levi Strauss in Johnson City, TN in 1997.

She faithfully attended Northside Baptist Church in Elizabethton, TN where she was affectionately known as “Mamaw” to everyone. She loved the Lord and faithfully served Him until her passing. She loved gospel music and loved singing in church in her younger days. The past 11 years, she loved supporting her daughter, Ramona, in the southern gospel music group that she sings with, Greater Glory. She was their number one supporter and was “Mamaw” to everyone in the group and to every church they sang at as well. She also loved being a volunteer with Mountain States Health Alliance, through their music program, where she would go with Greater Glory and sing to the patients in the hospitals. She loved doing things for people and making people laugh.

Peggy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ramona and Lawrence Potter of Elizabethton; her granddaughter and her greatest treasure, Kayla Potter and fiancé, Brad Thornburg of Jonesborough; two brothers, David Little, Jr. and wife Trina of Jonesborough and Harry Little of Gray. Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and close friends that she considered family also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Humphreys will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton, with Rev. Mike Dickenson officiating. Music will be under the direction of Greater Glory and Savior’s Call. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service in the Chapel of Peace, or at the home of her daughter at other times. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove Rd., Gray. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends with military honors accorded by Carter County Honor Guard.

