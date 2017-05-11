A native of Fayetteville, TN he was the son of the Late James and Margaret Solomon. Mr. Solomon worked for Drew Expo for thirty years from March to November and traveled through several southeast states. One of the things he most enjoyed about his job was watching his grandchildren at the fair. He also enjoyed woodworking. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Billy Joe Solomon Jr. and two grandsons, Billy Allen Laws Markland and Tommy Lee McClellen. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Debra Roark; of the home; four sons, William Solomon and wife Tara, Elizabethton; James Solomon and wife Julie, Chuckey; Benjamin Roark, Elizabethton and Brent Roark, Jonesborough; two daughters, Tara Solomon, Johnson City and Nikki Fields, Elizabethton; fourteen grandchildren; three brothers, Skip Solomon, Elizabethton; Wayne Solomon, Johnson City and Dan Bearden, Fayetteville, TN and four sisters, Melissa Hamby and husband Wayne, Johnson City; Helen Bell, Johnson City; Nan Sims and husband Darrin, Fayetteville, TN and Jo Ann Lindsey and husband David, Fayetteville, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Billy J. Solomon will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, May 13, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Steve Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Saturday prior to the service.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Stacy Hall, 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Solomon family. Office: (423) 543-5544.