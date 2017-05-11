Hazel Rogers Nave

Hazel was a native of Carter County. She was the daughter of the late Harry & “Lizzie” Hodge Rogers.

Hazel, known as “Granny” to her family and friends, loved her church family at Hunter First Baptist Church where she was a devoted member until she was no longer able to attend. She loved yard selling with her good friend Geraldine. Hazel retired from East Tennessee Undergarment where she was a supervisor. She loved her job, the people she worked with and some became longtime friends often reflecting on fond memories.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dock D. Nave; sisters: Georgia Campbell, Hester Heatherly, Ruby Hampton, Ruth Glover and brother, William “Joe” Rogers; and three stepdaughters who were like her own: Wilma Hodge, Mary McAlister and Dorothy Buckles.

Survivors include son, Daniel Holder and wife Nyoka; grandson, Nick Holder and wife Leia; grandchildren: Michael and Michelle Williams; sisters: Sarah Heighway of Indiana, Rebecca Buckles, Eula Pierce and Wanda Townsend all of Elizabethton; Stepdaughters: Hildred Gardner of Indiana and Margie Nave of Johnson City; and several special nieces and nephews and step grandchildren and one special friend and roommate Cleola Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Memorial Funeral Chapel and a Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sherrill Nave and Rev. Steve Nauman officiating. The Graveside Service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park.

Active Pallbearers will be: Nick Holder, Michael Williams, Keith Glover Stevie buckles, Mike Ensor, Lawrence Hodge, Tim Rasnick, Rick McMullins and Jeff Pierce. Honorary Pallbearers are: Lawrence Pierce, Tyler McMullins, Joshua Rasnick, Michael Carpenter, Wayne Ritchie, Jay Nidiffer, Bill Cline and her church family.

The family would like to thank Judy Deloach, Joseph Taylor and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent and loving care given to Hazel. We really appreciate each one of you. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given in Hazel’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-990, or to your favorite charity.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site: www.memorialfcelizagethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Nave family