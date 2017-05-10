Those left to cherish his memory include a brother, Tom Fouts; two aunts, Peggy Barkley Dugger and Jane H. Dugger; cousins, Kathryn Dugger-Edwards and husband Keith Edwards, the Honorable John F. Dugger Jr. and wife Jean Ann; Mark S. Dugger and wife Vickie and Becky Griffin and husband Jim and a special friend, Jennifer Cable.

A Gathering of Remembrance to honor the life of Mr. Michel F. Fouts will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, May 14, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Raymond W. Amos Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Sunday prior to the memorial service.

To those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Fouts family. Office: (423) 543-5544.