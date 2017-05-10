Donald Lee Almany

Donald was born in Washington County. He worked as a foreman for Holston Defense. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959: SP-4 Class – Airborne, Served in Germany. Donald was a proud member of the Shriners: Sinking Creek Lodge #575.

Donald is proceeded by his parents: Frank & Ruby Almany, Brother: Wilbur Almany & Sister: Henrietta Mohlar.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years: Norma Almany, Sons: Mike Almany (Regina) of Jonesborough, TN. & Daniel Almany (Melony) of Gray, TN., Sister-In-Law: Pat Almany, Grandchildren: Stacey Brazwell (Jonathan) & Landon Almany (Julie), Great-Grandchildren: Piper Brazwell & Sophie Almany, Nephew: Leslie Almany and Niece: Rhonda Mohlar.

The Almany Family will receive friends in The Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. on Friday, 5/12/2017 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services and committal to follow with Pastor Dale Cunningham and Pastor Horace Griffin Officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers: Junior Bacon & Phil Bowery

Pallbearers: Allen Berry, David Barnette, Johnny Harkleroad, Wayne Almany, Michael Bellamy & Landon Almany.

**In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Gray Shriners ~ Sinking Creek Lodge #575

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Almany Family.