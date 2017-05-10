Donald was born in Carter County on January 11, 1941 to the late George and Veona Nave Carden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Carden; and one sister, Shirley Turner.

Donald retired from Inland Container and was a member of Siam Baptist Church. He enjoyed walking at Wilbur Dam, golfing, gardening, spending time with his family and watching Tennessee Vols Sports.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sisters, Wilma Sanders, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Janice Holt and husband Larry, of Jonesborough, TN, and Joyce Taylor, of Lenoir, NC; two brothers, Earnest Carden and wife Etta, and Howard Carden, all of Elizabethton; eleven nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews, as well as several good friends and neighbors, also survive.

A service to honor the life of Donald B. Carden will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Ray Colbaugh, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday, or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 12, 2017 in the Nave Cemetery, in the Siam Community of Elizabethton with Rev. Chris Hughes and Rev. Nick Colbaugh, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Turner, Timothy Turner, Keith Carden, Jason Taylor, Austin Canter, Dawson Boer, Adam Ashley, Justin Kirby and Phil Strickland. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Carden, Scott Carden, Eric Carden, Rick Church, Phil Nave, Harry Gahr, Barry Pope, and Arthur Nichols. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Friday.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499.