Charles M. Henry
•
May 10, 2017 at 11:07 AM
Charles M. Henry, passed away May 9th at Heritage of Lowman, White Rock, SC at the age of 98. Charles was born in Andover, VA, the fourth child of Sallie Treadway and John H. Henry on April 7, 1919. He moved to Bowmantown Community in 1933, in Washington County, TN. He attended Washington College High School and graduated from Jonesborough High School. Charles enlisted in the Navy in 1941 and served aboard the USS Mississippi in the South Pacific during World War II. He married Dorriane Gingras and moved to Attleboro, MA where he lived for several years before transferring to Tracy, CA. After his retirement from International Paper, he moved to Cayce, SC to be closer to his family. He was preceded in death by his first wife after 52 years, his second wife Christine Hardsock Henry, his parents, three brothers, and three sisters. He is survived by one sister, Iona Aiken, and one brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Norma Henry, 19 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Charles was a member of Cayce United Methodist Church, Tracy California BPOE of The Elks, and American Legion Post 130 Cayce, SC.
Visitation will be held in conjunction with his sister Evelyn Edwards from 5pm to 7pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN, on Friday May 12. Graveside service will be held at Grace Brethren Church Cemetery, Telford, TN, with military honors, at the conclusion of his sister Evelyn’s funeral service.
Those wishing to make donation may do so to the Grace Brethren Church Cemetery, 3733 Hwy 11-E Telford, TN 37691.
Condolence may be made to the Henry family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821