Mrs. Evelyn Henry Edwards

Mrs. Edwards was born in Andover, Virginia and daughter of the late John & Sallie Treadway Henry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, R.G. Edwards, brothers and sisters, Saunders Henry, Kitz Henry, John Henry, Phyllis “Hon” Luster and Maude Hyder. Her brother, Charles Henry passed away two days after Mrs. Edwards.

She had been a member of Grace Brethren Church for 84 years, where she attended and served faithfully until her recent illness.

Mrs. Edwards retired from ITT North. She was a member of Bomantown FCE and Tuesday nights Rook Club.

Survivors include a sister, Iona Aiken, Virginia; brother and sister-in-law, Ray & Norma Henry, South Carolina; and a large family of nephews and nieces. She didn’t have children of her own, but she was mom, grandmother and “Aunt Bebbie” to many.

The family would like to express special thanks to Kim Jaynes and Mary Johnson for their kindness and care shown to Evelyn.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, May 12, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Grace Brethren Church with Pastor Dave Blevins and Pastor Bob Skeen officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Brethren Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family.

Memorial donation may be made to Grace Brethren Church AWANA Club or Grace Brethren Cemetery Fund 3337 Hwy. 11-E Telford, TN 37690.

Condolences may be sent to the Edwards family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821