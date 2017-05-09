A native of Washington County, he was a son of the late William and Mildred Still Gray. Kenneth was formerly a member of Enon Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and he is currently a member of Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. He was a Traffic Technician for the City of Johnson City and he loved woodworking. In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his sister, Maryland Narron; brothers, Marlin Gray and Harold Gray; and his first wife, Shirley Gray.

Kenneth W. Gray has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife of 18 ½ years: Barbara Gray, of Jonesborough; Children: Chris Gray and wife Robbin, of Jonesborough; Chris Rogers, of Erwin; Christy Wilburn and husband Jason, of Chester, SC; Bridget Dow and husband Shawn, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Hunter Gray; Rylan Dow; Grayson Wilburn; Jackson Wilburn; Sisters: Sue Foster and husband Lester; Vivian Baker and husband Doug; Wanda Widener Doane; Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Kenneth W. Gray in a funeral service to be held Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 2:00 PM, at Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Otis Banks, Reverend Joey Murdock and Reverend Brian Brown will officiate. Vocal selections will be provided by the Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church choir. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 PM and will continue until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 following the 2:00 PM service in Seviers Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at the church for the 2:00 PM service to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Dustin Plemmons, Shannon Chandler, Drew Keasling, Eddie Hughes, Mike Willis and Danny Foster. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. E. B. Smith and the staff of Caris Health Care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Kenneth W. Gray through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.