Alvina M. Strong Thompson

She was the daughter of the late Alvin H. and Marie Lewis Millsaps and was born in Carter County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Strong.

Mrs. Thompson was retired from the Campus Chalet Embroidery and was a member of the Doe River Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook and she loved to spend time gardening and canning and with her family and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Donna Buchanan and her husband, Allen, Elizabethton; Shelia Ferguson, Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Heather Strong, Josh Strong, Daniel Strong; Nick Ferguson and Zachary Ensor; four special great-grandchildren, Hailee Strong, Rex Colbaugh, Nora and Lily Ferguson, as well as four other great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindy Dance and her husband, Ed, Piney Flats; a brother, Eddie Millsaps and his wife, Amy, Johnson City; two brothers-in-law, Rusty Strong and David Strong; a sister-in-law, Sandy Duncan and her dog, Smokey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

An inurnment service for Mrs. Thompson will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 12, 2017, in the Lakeview Cemetery, Campbell Road, Butler, TN. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Friday. Friends may call at her home.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for the loving care given to Mrs. Thompson. A special thank you also goes to special neighbors, Judy Huskins and Wilma Campbell for their love and concern.

