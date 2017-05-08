Patricia Ann Campbell

She was the daughter of the late George and Helen Brummitt of Elizabethton. She was employed by the Hermitage Health Center prior to her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of sixteen years, Arthur “Roy” Campbell.

She was loved by many friends and adored by her family. Deepest gratitude is extended to the friends and neighbors of the Dry Hill Community of Butler, TN.

Services will be held at Unity Fellowship Church, 907 S Cedar St in Elizabethton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 6-8pm prior to the memorial service, Pastor Greg Wagner officiating. Floral arrangements and condolences may be delivered to the church between 4 and 6pm. (423) 943-8538