Lewis James Bogart

A native of Unicoi County, he is son to the late Samuel and Flo (Peterson) Bogart. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Bogart, and sister Bobbie Harris.

James was a loving husband, father, and papaw who loved to fish and spend time at the camper on Lake Douglas.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, June Marie “Patty” Bogart, son, Brian (Nicole) of Jonesborough, son, David Bogart of the home, granddaughters, Samantha and Sarabeth Bogart, sister, Peggy Bailey of Erwin, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd, #508, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 926-2921, www.cancer.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com . Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Ste. 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, (423) 547-0379 is honored to serve the Bogart family.