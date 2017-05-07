“Casting all your care upon him: for he careth for you”.

ELIZABETHTON - Caroline Marie Cummings Eggers, 45, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 in the Vanderbilt University Hospital, Nashville after a brief illness. A native of Santa Clara, California, she was a daughter of the late Robert & Marget Castle Cummings. Caroline had lived most of her life in Tennessee. She was a graduate of University High, Johnson City and East Tennessee State University with a degree in Business Administration. She was employed by MSHA as a Claims Processor. Caroline was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Brenden Jake Eggers and her brother: Michael Cummings.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years: James Eggers. Her Children: Shawn Shuffler, Kayla Shuffler, Sarrah Grace Eggers, Skylar Butler, Brian Heatherly, and Madison Shuffler. Three Grandchildren: Jaden Coleman, Bentley Morris and Asher Oliver. Her Mothers-in-law: Gail Weems and Kim Eggers. Several nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends.

A Service to Celebrate the life of Caroline Eggers will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Randy Johnson officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Jimmy Carr. Graveside Service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Caroline to Sheperd’s Inn, P.O. Box 2214, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37644. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to her many friends for their acts of kindness during Caroline’s illness. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of Gail Weems, 2008 West G. Street, and Elizabethton. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Eggers family