William T. Wray, Jr.

Born in Sullivan County to Tommy and Peggy Wray, he had resided in Kingsport most of his life. Bill graduated from Tennessee Tech College in 1971. He graduated from The University of Tennessee College of Law in 1973. Bill worked at Hunter, Smith, and Davis for 28 years before he opened The Wray Law Firm in 2005. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and had been actively involved with his Church family. Bill was dedicated to his children in all aspects of their lives. He was loved and admired for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and humble demeanor. Bill adored his wife, 2 children and all of their friends, 5 grandsons, his dog Pete, and cats: Kibbles, Emma, and Emma the Second.

He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Peggy Cox Wray in 1949, who died when he was 4 days old; mother, Johnnie Hardy Wray in 2001; and father, Tommy Wray in 2003.

He leaves behind his longtime love, Gwen Olterman Wray; daughter, Katye Wray of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Will Wray and wife, Tiffani of Kingsport, Tennessee; grandsons, Riley Wells, Mason Allen, Jackson Allen, Harrison Allen, and Taylor Wray; and kid-sister, Susan Wray of Bellevue, Washington.

A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Sharon Amstutz officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the fellowship hall at the church.

A family inurnment committal service will take place in the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37743.

