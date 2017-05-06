Joe Calloway Wallen died at “The Waters” nursing facility on May 6,2017 after an extended illness. He was 90 years old.

He was born March 26th, 1927 at Kyles Ford, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sidney Anderson Wallen and his parents Rufus and Emma Waddell Wallen.

He was preceded in death by brothers Elmer, Homer, Bascom, Eugene, and sisters Faye Coble, Irene Clonce , Launa Smith, and special friend and cousin, Delmer Wallen.

He is survived by his son, Dr. Joseph J. Wallen, daughter in law, Dr. Ellen Wallen, granddaughter Emma, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sisters in law Lillian Yount and Pauline Wallen.

Joe grew up during the depression era in rural Southern Appalachia. As a child and teenager he labored on the farm and Borden cotton mill while also attending school.

He attended Hancock High and was a 1946 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School where he was voted “most attractive”. He was the lead in the senior play, “Almost Summer”.

Joe and his wife, Sidney married April 30, 1948. They were baptized together in the Clinch River. He was a member of Munsey United Methodist Church.

He attended Whitney School of Business before leaving to work in the payroll office at the Kingsport Foundry.

He began a banking career at First National Bank of Kingsport in 1955 and soon managed the Rogersville branch.

Joe moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in 1964 as Vice President of First Peoples Bank. He retired from banking with over 34 years of service during many mergers and acquisitions.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a Mason over 50 years of the McPherson Lodge in Blackwater Virginia.

He was a greater than 50 year member of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club.

He served on many community charities including American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, and was President of Easter Seals 1974-1976.

Joe enjoyed gardening, music, sports, and playing his guitar and fiddle. He amused guests by playing old records on a wind up Victrola. He loved reading and telling stories of “the good old days”. He was a man of letters, and a contributor to regional writers and newspapers. A proud East Tennessean, he was a great source of local history and folklore.

“Gramps” especially loved time in the company of his granddaughter. He was blessed with a loving family, lifelong friends, and strong faith in Christ. He looked forward to seeing his wife of 67 years again in heaven.

The family would like to thank all of the fine doctors, nurses and support staff of the Mountain Home V.A. Hospital, “The Waters”, and Johnson City Rad/Oncology for the compassionate care Mr. Wallen received.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tn. 38105, and the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson WV 25438-4510.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 5PM to 7PM at Appalachian Funeral Home.

Mr. Wallen’s cremains will be interred at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, Tennessee. There will be a graveside memorial service at a later date to be determined.

Memories, stories, and online condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net .